Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

