HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLTRF. Raymond James upgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Clarus Securities lifted their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

HLTRF stock remained flat at $$14.37 during midday trading on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

