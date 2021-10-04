Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) versus Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Critical Contrast

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Par Pacific and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -9.04% -98.58% -11.20% Hess Midstream 2.85% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and Hess Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.31 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.41 Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.64 $24.00 million $1.31 21.34

Hess Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Par Pacific and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hess Midstream 0 3 4 0 2.57

Par Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $28.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment involves in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

