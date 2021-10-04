Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HESAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $159.28.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

