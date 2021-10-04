Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HESAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

