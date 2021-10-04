Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.