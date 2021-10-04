Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

