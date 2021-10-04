Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.
About Heineken
