Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,098 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,046.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.48 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

