Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 80,769.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $36,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 191,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paychex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.