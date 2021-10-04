Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5,131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

MRVL stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.