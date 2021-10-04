Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $28.72 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.49 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

