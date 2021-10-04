Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $26.91 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 247.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.94% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $26,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

