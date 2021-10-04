Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 20,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $123.27 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 880.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

