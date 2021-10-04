Head to Head Comparison: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group -6.49% 2.18% 0.96% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spark New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.98 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.44 $266.96 million $0.72 23.08

Spark New Zealand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Spark New Zealand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

