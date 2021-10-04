HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $247.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.