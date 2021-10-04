HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.36.

Shares of LCTX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

