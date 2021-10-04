Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.92.

Shares of HDI opened at C$36.64 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$23.10 and a 52-week high of C$40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

