Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

HDIUF stock remained flat at $$29.64 during trading on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

