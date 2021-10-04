Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.