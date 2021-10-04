Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Avista by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avista by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Avista by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.