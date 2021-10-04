Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.63 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:EME opened at $118.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

