Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 185 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $148.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

