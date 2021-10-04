Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $50.99 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

