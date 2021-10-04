Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 373,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 165.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 663,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

