Golff (GOF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Golff coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golff has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golff has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.77 or 0.08644464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00288162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00114529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.