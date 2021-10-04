Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $473.51. 42,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.