Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 544 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.53. 358,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,148. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

