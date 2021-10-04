Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 328,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 557,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Bank of America by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 33,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $363.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

