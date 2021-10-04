Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 2,143 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.10.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $11.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $417.09. 12,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

