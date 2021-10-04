Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 11,226 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $20,383,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 81.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.39. 4,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

