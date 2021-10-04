Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 5.2%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 22,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,064,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGL. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.92%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 282,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

