Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,872,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

