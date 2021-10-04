Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,151. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.