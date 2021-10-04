Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $686,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 140,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,944. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

