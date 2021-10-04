Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 669,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

