Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,414,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $81.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.