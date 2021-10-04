Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DAX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.71. 5,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,155. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.