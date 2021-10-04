Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $390.97 million, a PE ratio of -150.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,600 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

