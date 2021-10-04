Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,093,000 after buying an additional 984,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.