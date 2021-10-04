George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$141.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 target price on the stock. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE:WN traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$134.65. 93,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,952. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$138.22.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.78. The firm had revenue of C$12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. Analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.6800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,230,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,141 shares of company stock worth $5,188,812.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

