Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

