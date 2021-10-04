GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Down 57.3% in September

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,078,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTEH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 308,630,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,421,156. GenTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About GenTech
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.