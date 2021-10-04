Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will post $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $257.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $258.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $345.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $345.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genius Sports.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $52,251,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $18,891,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $4,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,905. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.