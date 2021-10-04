Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will post $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $257.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $258.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $345.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $345.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $52,251,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $18,891,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $4,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,905. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

