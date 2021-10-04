Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $15.67 million and $483,435.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00007292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.42 or 0.08823740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00055013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00300467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00114135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

