General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $60.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS opened at $60.62 on Friday. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

