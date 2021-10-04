Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $404.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.