GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.83 and a 200-day moving average of €36.37. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 44.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

