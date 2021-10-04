GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stake Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $181,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

