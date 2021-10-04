FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

MTY stock opened at C$66.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$32.88 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.