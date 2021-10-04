Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 101,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

