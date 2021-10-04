Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $43,000,002.87 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.